Every NSW kid to be given harbourside apartment, in new Future Fund promise

For every harbourside apartment a parent buys their children, the Perrottet Government will match it with another harbourside apartment, in a new policy designed to tackle poverty.

Launching the policy yesterday, the NSW Premier said he wanted to give all children a head-start in life and reduce the poverty gap between the haves and the have-nots.

“There are a lot of kids out there who sadly only get gifted one apartment from their parents. That can create a big gap between those who have more than one. So by matching that initial gift with another apartment from the Government, we’ll ensure that all NSW kids have a harbourside place for themselves and one as a rental investment. Plus we’ll match a parent’s investment in additional apartments every year until the child turns ten”.

Perrottet dismissed concerns that some families would not be able to afford a harbourside home. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the question,” he said. “All of the modelling I’ve seen shows that the people who matter to us can afford one”.

