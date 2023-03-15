Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Every NSW kid to be given harbourside apartment, in new Future Fund promise

Other News

Every NSW kid to be given harbourside apartment, in new Future Fund promise
Sub plan scrapped: Australia to just pay China $300 billion not to invade
Bugger. Albo realises he accidentally paid $368 billion for 8 Meatball Melt subs

For every harbourside apartment a parent buys their children, the Perrottet Government will match it with another harbourside apartment, in a new policy designed to tackle poverty.

Launching the policy yesterday, the NSW Premier said he wanted to give all children a head-start in life and reduce the poverty gap between the haves and the have-nots.

“There are a lot of kids out there who sadly only get gifted one apartment from their parents. That can create a big gap between those who have more than one. So by matching that initial gift with another apartment from the Government, we’ll ensure that all NSW kids have a harbourside place for themselves and one as a rental investment. Plus we’ll match a parent’s investment in additional apartments every year until the child turns ten”.

Perrottet dismissed concerns that some families would not be able to afford a harbourside home. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the question,” he said. “All of the modelling I’ve seen shows that the people who matter to us can afford one”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Sub plan scrapped: Australia to just pay China $300 billion not to invade
Bugger. Albo realises he accidentally paid $368 billion for 8 Meatball Melt subs
Australia declares war on China in 2045
First look at runway India have prepared for Anthony Albanese’s flight into Ahmedabad
RBA cleverly responds to business-driven inflation by increasing struggling family’s mortgage by $150 a month
New Zealand begins yacht turn-backs as more ‘super tax refugees’ arrive from Australia