Australia declares war on China in 2045

Anthony Albanese has declared war on China but asked that the start date be
pushed back to the mid 2040s when Australia will receive the first delivery
of its new submarines.
In declaring war, the PM said China couldn’t be left to simply do what it wanted,
without expecting consequences.
“With the increased aggression of China in the region we’ve been left with
no other choice than to launch a pre-emptive attack within the next 20 years or
so, possibly longer depending on how our submarine contract negotiations play
out over the coming eighteen months, and subject to us changing our minds again
about which country will make them. As soon as we have our submarines, you’re
fucked”.
He said China’s military was no match for Australia’s eight new submarines
which hadn’t been designed yet. “China should think very carefully before doing
anything rash. Based on the conversations we’ve had about this new arsenal – it
looks very, very powerful. On paper”.
