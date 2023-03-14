Follow The Shovel

The Nation
Bugger. Albo realises he accidentally paid $368 billion for 8 Meatball Melt subs

An embarrassed Anthony Albanese has admitted he just accidentally signed a contract to buy eight footlong Meatball Melt subs, which won’t arrive until 2040 at the earliest.

“I got a little carried away. When Joe said, “Do you want a sub?” I just assumed he was talking about military equipment. But it turns out he was heading down to the shops to get some lunch, and with the exchange rate being what it is right now, it got a little expensive. I regret asking for eight”.

The PM confirmed the delivery date would be delayed due to staff shortages at the sandwich outlet. “The app is currently saying my order is expected in 2040, but it looks like it could blow out”.

In some positive news, Biden said he could probably organise a few Classic Chicken subs to arrive earlier, to fill the gap before the Meatball Melts arrived. “I got you a cookie too,” the President confirmed.

Despite the mishap, some analysts say the eight sandwiches will be more useful than the submarines.

