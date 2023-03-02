Toorak residents are putting out their driving gloves to protest superannuation changes

Homeowners from Toorak to Point Piper have joined a growing campaign to raise awareness for the government’s proposed superannuation changes, putting their best leather driving gloves out on the front porch and then posting about it on social media.

“It’s a simple but powerful way to say ‘enough is enough’” Toorak resident Thomas Southerby explained. “We put the gloves out, we take a photograph and we ask our IT staff to post it on social media using the hashtag #putoutyourdrivingloves. It’s going viral apparently”.

Southerby said he believed the campaign had gained traction because it was something ordinary people could relate to. “Who hasn’t looked forward to driving to Portsea in the Jaguar with the driving gloves on? It is one of life’s simple pleasures. That’s what we all stand to lose if these changes go through”.

He said dozens of people in his street had already joined the campaign. “Walk along St George’s Road and you’ll see pairs of driving gloves on all of the front porches. Once you get admitted through the security gates of course”.

