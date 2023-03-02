New Zealand begins yacht turn-backs as more ‘super tax refugees’ arrive from Australia

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has strengthened his country’s border policies after a huge influx of boat people began arriving from Australia this week.

Dozens of luxury yachts have been entering New Zealand waters each day this week, as desperate millionaires try to flee a brutal Australian regime that has threatened to inflict a slight tweak to their superannuation concessions.

One asylum seeker, named Henry, said he had left everything behind as he rushed to escape persecution. “I’ve got literally nothing – apart from this yacht, the chopper on the back and the Bentley that I managed to fit on the lower deck. Everything else I had to leave back in Australia until such time that I can get it shipped over,” he said.

Another would-be refugee said he didn’t even have a passport. “My personal assistant has that, obviously. I don’t deal with administrative paperwork”.

Prime Minister Hipkins said he would begin implementing yacht turn-backs to dissuade other millionaires from making the treacherous journey across the Tasman. “If you come here by boat you won’t be settled in New Zealand,” he said.

