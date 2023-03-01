How to speak like a fuckwit at work

One of the most important skills if you want to be successful in the working world is being able to speak like an absolute fuckwit.

Because let’s be honest, you could have done a PhD in theoretical chemistry, but you’ll still be no match for the 24-year-old wanker in middle management who has an omni-channel thought-leadership ideation solution that he’s cascaded to SLT for feedback. Luckily, we’re here to help.

For more great tips on how to survive corporate hell, come to the new show ‘Wankernomics’, written and performed by James Schloeffel (from The Shovel) and Charles Firth (from The Chaser). It’s touring Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane + more to be announced.

