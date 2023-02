Become a Shovel member . Or follow us on Email

Come to our live show about late-stage capitalism and corporate hell!

More Posts

Higher airfares necessary in times of rising CEO bonuses, says Qantas’ Alan Joyce

15-minute-city conspiracy theorist does extra lap of block after accidentally arriving at work in under 15 minutes

Banks launch rainbow logos to show support for all types of shameless profit-gouging

Updated Roald Dahl classic now called “Charlie and the Fair-Trade, OHS-Compliant Healthy-Snack Factory”

Catastrophic spelling error sees Australian croquet team take to field in 2nd Indian Test

Roald Dahl’s ‘BFG’ edited to remove any references to giants