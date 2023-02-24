Higher airfares necessary in times of rising CEO bonuses, says Qantas’ Alan Joyce

Qantas chief Alan Joyce has defended his airlines’ increased fares, saying rising input costs, such as CEO salaries and bonuses, as well as unforeseen perks, have necessitated the price hikes.

“There’s a war in Ukraine right now. That has nothing to do with our prices, I just thought it would sound interesting for me to say that. But on top of that we’re having to absorb millions of dollars in my pay packet”.

He said the outlook for Qantas CEO salary costs continued to be high. “Let’s be honest – things are pretty tough out there right now unless you’re me. That salary isn’t going to pay itself. It has to come from somewhere, and that’s why your Melbourne to Sydney flight now costs $59 more each way than it used to. Think of it as a CEO bonus levy”.

He was honest about the fact that Qantas charged a premium compared to other airlines. “It is a higher price, but that’s because you get more value. Our flights are longer, and your bags get to travel to a separate destination at no extra cost”.

