Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Victim in sexual assault case finally speaks out

Other News

Generation raised on Harry Potter starting to romanticise room under the stairs
Victim in sexual assault case finally speaks out
Couple mix things up by going out to restaurant to scroll through phones

The victim in a case about an alleged sexual assault at Parliament House has finally had her voice heard, saying she has had no-one to turn to, other than the world’s largest news media organisation.

Experts say forgetting the true victims in such cases is an all-to-common story. “Too often we sympathise only with the person who was allegedly raped, and not the person who called her a lying cow,” one legal expert said.

The victim in question has struggled to have her voice heard to date, with only the nation’s parliament, former government and a national newspaper at her disposal. “Just think what it must be like when the only person you can call to help is the editor of a newspaper. Or the Prime Minister. That’s how tough it can be”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Generation raised on Harry Potter starting to romanticise room under the stairs
Couple mix things up by going out to restaurant to scroll through phones
Bob Katter reveals he’s always used ChatGPT to write his speeches
Local comedian surprises wife for Valentine’s day with huge bunch of flours
Moon destroyed after Biden mistakes it for Chinese spy balloon
Unfamiliar object spotted above Sydney confirmed as Qantas plane running on time