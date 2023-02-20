Victim in sexual assault case finally speaks out

The victim in a case about an alleged sexual assault at Parliament House has finally had her voice heard, saying she has had no-one to turn to, other than the world’s largest news media organisation.

Experts say forgetting the true victims in such cases is an all-to-common story. “Too often we sympathise only with the person who was allegedly raped, and not the person who called her a lying cow,” one legal expert said.

The victim in question has struggled to have her voice heard to date, with only the nation’s parliament, former government and a national newspaper at her disposal. “Just think what it must be like when the only person you can call to help is the editor of a newspaper. Or the Prime Minister. That’s how tough it can be”.

