Catastrophic spelling error sees Australian croquet team take to field in 2nd Indian Test

A terrible mix up has meant Australia’s national croquet team, and not the men’s cricket team, was forced to face up against ferocious Indian attack at Arun Jaitley Stadium yesterday. It is believed the mistake was made when the croquet team accidentally boarded the wrong bus in the morning. “We misspelt the sign on the front of the bus,” a spokesperson said.

Unsure of the rules, or how to play the game at all, the team collapsed, losing their last eight wickets for just 28 runs. Spectators said it was tough going for the croquet players, who were not prepared for the ball to spin off the court with such deviation. “I had my mallet out ready to hit the ball through the hoop, but then there was a guy running at me. I missed the hoop,” one croquet player said.

Another player said he was totally confused about what was going on. I walked out onto the pitch and then moments later I was asked to leave after the ball hit me on the leg. Maybe I did a double tap without realising it? I’m really not sure”.

Luckily for the croquet team the ordeal was over in about an hour. Reports about the cricket team’s performance playing croquet are yet to be provided.

