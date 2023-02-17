Couple mix things up by going out to restaurant to scroll through phones

A Sydney couple who usually spend Friday nights at home on the couch scrolling through their phones have decided to do something a little different this weekend, heading to a cool little restaurant to scroll through their phones there.

The couple said that with their busy lifestyles it was important to schedule one-on-one time to just catch up. “That’s what these date nights are all about – catching up on the notifications that have come through in the twenty minutes or so since we left home,” Bridget, 29, explained.

“You get so used to just sitting looking at your phone at home all week. It’s great to see what you phone looks like in a totally different setting”.

Partner Nick agreed. “After a long week it’s nice to just get out of the house, go somewhere with a bit of a buzz, have a few drinks and spend a few hours looking at a small screen. You really can’t do that anywhere else”.

Nick said the restaurant had a great atmosphere. “It’s got a real buzz, and the fit-out is really nice. At least that’s according to a review I read while I was there last time. I’ve never actually looked at it myself”.

