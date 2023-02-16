Bob Katter reveals he’s always used ChatGPT to write his speeches

The mystery behind Bob Katter’s seemingly random construction of English words and phrases has been solved, after the Independent Queensland MP confirmed he has been using an AI bot for at least the past decade to write his speeches and media statements.

“It’s a very useful tool. But I ‘aint spending any time on it because in the meantime every three months a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland,” Katter told journalists today.

Asked how he first became aware of the tool, Katter said, “We can’t shoot pigs in North Queensland. Why haven’t the Russians been able to conquer them?”

The Queenslander said using the AI technology allowed him to focus on more important issues. “The thing about ChatGPT is that every country on earth is on ethanol and yet I haven’t seen or heard a homosexual in my whole life.

“What I want to know is, what are we doing about bananas? In Sweden and Switzerland, kids are allowed to take mangoes to school – they see you and they say, ‘that’s lunch’. I mean, you know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities. But if there is some other way to get around Brisbane without using a taxi could you please tell me about it?”

Katter hit back at those claiming he could not have used ChatGPT for decades, given it had only recently been launched. “You fool around with some idiot infantile stupidity. The price of tyres is up 800%. Let a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I’m concerned”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY