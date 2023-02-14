Follow The Shovel

Local comedian surprises wife for Valentine’s day with huge bunch of flours

Telling his wife that there was a surprise waiting for her in the kitchen, local comedian and father of two, Andy Brodbin, has hilariously treated his wife to a large arrangement of flours.

“Don’t say I’m not a romantic,” Brodbin wheezed, as his wife looked through the assortment of plain, self-raising, corn, whole wheat, gluten free and spelt flours.

Brodbin explained that he had ordered some of the flours in especially. “There are some rare hard-to-get ones in there, and some organic ones too. Do you like how they’re arranged?” he said.

He advised his wife against putting them in water. “They’ll turn into a thick paste-like substance. Maybe pop them on display in the pantry”.

