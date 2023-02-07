Parenting experts say quickest way to make kids independent is to sign them up as a Greens senator

The best way to give kids the tools they need to be independent is to put them at the top of a Greens Party senate ticket, support them with a nationally-funded campaign and then sit back and wait, parenting experts says.

“It’s amazing how quickly they’ll want to get their independence. They’ll want to get out of there as soon as you sign them up”, parenting specialist Belinda Tanner said.

“It’s a lot of work up-front. And you’ll need some support from your friends and neighbours. As well as a network of volunteers. And campaign staff. But before you know it they’ll be out the door and you won’t see them again for at least another five years”.

