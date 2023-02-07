Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
World
China commits to using more friendly spy balloons from now on

Other News

Parenting experts say quickest way to make kids independent is to sign them up as a Greens senator
China commits to using more friendly spy balloons from now on
Australia sends spy balloon to China

Saying it wants to mend its relationship with the US and present a positive, happy face to the world, the Chinese Government has confirmed it will use only inflatable dancing balloons to spy on its enemies from now on.

“Things got a little ugly there for a minute didn’t they?” a spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party said. “That’s not the type of image we want to project. Which is why from now on, we want to put a smile on your face when we steal your secrets and take photographs of your highly-classified military operations”.

He said it was impossible to look at a dancing inflatable dancing man and not have a bit of a chuckle. “They’re just so ridiculous aren’t they! Boing! Boing! Boing! Oh, whoops we just stole your new fighter-jet technology! Boing! Boing! Boing! Oh there’s your new military base! Boing! Boing Boing! LOL! They’re so adorable”.

Analysts say the new dancing-man spy balloons will be more effective, because once Americans see them dancing around in the air, they’ll become transfixed and totally forget to remove them.

Headline by Schmeichel Simmonds

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Parenting experts say quickest way to make kids independent is to sign them up as a Greens senator
Australia sends spy balloon to China
Kid’s party ruined after US military shoots down balloons
Pell’s ashes swept under carpet, in traditional Catholic ceremony
St Mary’s Cathedral evades protesters by moving George Pell’s body to another parish
Peter Dutton to start using ChatGPT to bring more human touch to speeches