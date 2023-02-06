Follow The Shovel

Australia sends spy balloon to China

Kid's party ruined after US military shoots down balloons
Pell's ashes swept under carpet, in traditional Catholic ceremony

Australia has retaliated on behalf of its US ally, sending its own highly sophisticated spy balloon into Chinese airspace to gather military intelligence.

Australian officials said the state-of-the-art spying device – which is the size of three school busses, or around 18,000 standard drinks ­– stealthily blends into the background to avoid detection. “It’s basically invisible; it just looks like any old normal beer floating around in the sky. They’ll never know it’s us,” a spokesperson said.

The balloon was identified by Chinese agencies within seconds of launch. It has since been shot down, with a message sent to the Australian embassy to ‘come and collect your beer balloon’.

Chinese officials say they won’t bother collecting any of the debris for analysis.

