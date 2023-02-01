St Mary’s Cathedral evades protesters by moving George Pell’s body to another parish

St Mary’s Cathedral has dealt with the pesky problem of protesters outside George Pell’s funeral, quietly shifting the cardinal’s body to another church district while no-one was watching.

“That’s our standard way of dealing with things. It’s not our problem now,” a Catholic Church spokesperson said. “If these protesters have an issue with the systematic abuse of children overseen by George Pell, then I’m afraid there’s nothing much we can do about it now. He’s no longer here”.

Pressed further on Pell’s legacy as the most senior Catholic within Australia, the spokesperson said, “Sorry, who? Not sure who you’re talking about. There’s no-one by that name in our parish”.

