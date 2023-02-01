Follow The Shovel

The Nation
Peter Dutton to start using ChatGPT to bring more human touch to speeches

Saying he wanted to bring a warmer quality to his speeches and media appearances, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has confirmed he will start using the AI-generated robot ChatGPT to assist him with developing communications from now on.

“I just want to show Australians that I’m not a robot. I’m actually a loving, compassionate human man and illegal immigrants are not literate or numerate,” a ChatGPT-generated statement, read by Peter Dutton, said.

The Liberal Party leader said he had asked the chatbot to write a series of speeches in the style of a Peter Dutton, but human.  

“Time doesn’t mean anything when you’re about to have water lapping at your door. And my door is always open for you,” he read out.

“To Australians doing it tough right now, I want you to know that I’m here for you and that people in Melbourne are too scared to go out at night due to the proliferation of African gangs. Am I right peeps?”

If successful, the technology will be rolled out to other members of the party.

