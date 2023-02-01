Follow The Shovel

Majority of woman’s photos just screenshots of home screen

The photos from Melbourne woman Ashleigh Jamison’s recent holiday are pretty much just screenshots she took while trying to adjust her phone’s volume, it has been revealed.

Scrolling through the holiday pics with friends, Jamison noted the beautiful picture of her on a beach, as well as the beautiful picture of her most-used apps. “This one is when we went on a day-hike, and this one is of the Google maps and weather icons on my phone. Stunning right? Oh … and this one is great too. A photo of all the apps I have on my iPhone screen. And here’s another one, just cropped a little differently. They’ve come up really well”.

Jamison said she would have to sort through the 821 pictures of her home screen later, to narrow it down to the best ones.

