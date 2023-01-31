Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Business
Rio Tinto to leave no sacred rock-art unturned in search for missing radioactive capsule

Other News

Rio Tinto to leave no sacred rock-art unturned in search for missing radioactive capsule
“Young people don’t have any taste in music anymore,” says guy who voted for Denis Leary’s ‘Asshole’ in 1993
Dad tells awestruck children story of how he survived entire school day without 1.5 litre water bottle

Mining giant Rio Tinto has reassured authorities it will find the tiny radioactive capsule that went missing in WA this week, saying it will turn the place upside down as part of the search.

“It’s possible the capsule has somehow got stuck in a truck tyre maybe, or a 45,000 year-old sacred Indigenous artwork perhaps. Once we get a sense of where it might be, we’ll meticulously extract it using 20,000 tonnes of explosives. You won’t even know we’ve been there,” a spokesperson for Rio Tinto said.

“It’s a bit like when you lose something at home. You pull the joint to pieces until you find the thing, and then you put everything back together again. It’s like that with us, except for the bit about putting everything back together again”.  

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

“Young people don’t have any taste in music anymore,” says guy who voted for Denis Leary’s ‘Asshole’ in 1993
Dad tells awestruck children story of how he survived entire school day without 1.5 litre water bottle
Migrants failing to assimilate, 200-year-study finds
Asylum seekers to travel to Australia by tall ship, in hope of being able to stay for next 250 years
Man struggles at making conversation without telling people he’s doing Dry January
We quizzed 100 Australians on the significance of 26th Jan. Here’s what they said …