Rio Tinto to leave no sacred rock-art unturned in search for missing radioactive capsule

Mining giant Rio Tinto has reassured authorities it will find the tiny radioactive capsule that went missing in WA this week, saying it will turn the place upside down as part of the search.

“It’s possible the capsule has somehow got stuck in a truck tyre maybe, or a 45,000 year-old sacred Indigenous artwork perhaps. Once we get a sense of where it might be, we’ll meticulously extract it using 20,000 tonnes of explosives. You won’t even know we’ve been there,” a spokesperson for Rio Tinto said.

“It’s a bit like when you lose something at home. You pull the joint to pieces until you find the thing, and then you put everything back together again. It’s like that with us, except for the bit about putting everything back together again”.

