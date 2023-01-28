“Young people don’t have any taste in music anymore,” says guy who voted for Denis Leary’s ‘Asshole’ in 1993

A man who helped a comedy song about weeing on toilet seats and misusing disabled parking spaces reach number one on 1993’s Hottest 100, says today’s listeners don’t have any sophistication in their music tastes.

“It’s all just silly, lowest common denominator stuff these days,” said the man who two years later was responsible for the song ‘Who Farted’ entering the countdown.

“It’s all absolute rubbish really. It’s so immature and derivative – the countdown was definitely better in my day,” he said, referring to the time period when ‘Pretty Fly For A White Guy’ topped the vote.

