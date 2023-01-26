Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Migrants failing to assimilate, 200-year-study finds

Other News

Migrants failing to assimilate, 200-year-study finds
Asylum seekers to travel to Australia by tall ship, in hope of being able to stay for next 250 years
Man struggles at making conversation without telling people he’s doing Dry January

Migrants to Australia have displayed an inability to assimilate with local values and refuse to speak anything but their native tongue, a study covering the last 200 years has found.

The study confirms a popularly-held belief in parts of the country that migrants simply refuse to fit in.

Boat people from as far back as 1788 didn’t bother applying for passports or visas, were set on introducing their own laws, and, in many cases concealed criminal records, according to the damning report.

Chief researcher Marianne Williams said migrants have stubbornly refused to adapt to the local culture. “They haven’t made an effort to fit in, and in a lot of cases they’ve tried to impose their own laws onto those already here”.

One migrant, a chook thief in his native England, immigrated to Australia in 1803 and despite his past career and skill set, was reduced to working as a local politician to make ends meet.

_____

A version of this article was first published in 2017

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Asylum seekers to travel to Australia by tall ship, in hope of being able to stay for next 250 years
Man struggles at making conversation without telling people he’s doing Dry January
We quizzed 100 Australians on the significance of 26th Jan. Here’s what they said …
Incredible scenes as Qantas flight lands on-time, intact
Quick shop costs $180
Australians confused after Ardern resigns without sticking around to utterly destroy party