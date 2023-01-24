Follow The Shovel

Man struggles at making conversation without telling people he’s doing Dry January

Perth man Tom Griener says he finds it difficult to make it through a BBQ or dinner party unless he’s got two or three fascinating stories about how he’s doing Dry January under his belt.

“Whenever I’m in a social situation I feel like I can’t relax unless I’ve cracked open my first day-by-day story about how I’m going without alcohol for a full month. It’s a real problem,” he said.

“I get in large groups and it doesn’t feel right unless I’ve got a smug anecdote on the go about not drinking for four weeks. It’s generally not until I’m four or five stories in that I feel totally relaxed”.

