Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Local News
Quick shop costs $180

Other News

Incredible scenes as Qantas flight lands on-time, intact
Quick shop costs $180
Australians confused after Ardern resigns without sticking around to utterly destroy party

A quick trip down to Coles to pick up a few bits and pieces has come in at just under $200, it has been revealed.

Sydney woman Josie Dobson told her partner she was just popping down to the shops to get a couple of things they forgot and ended up dropping a day’s salary.

“I just grabbed some milk, a carton of eggs, a capsicum and some washing powder, scanned them at the self check-out, and then called over the assistant to tell him that the machine had got the decimal point in the wrong spot,” Dobson explained.

“Turns out it hadn’t got the decimal point in the wrong spot and we now need to take out a second mortgage on our home, which is tricky because we don’t own it,” she explained. “Lucky I forgot to get shavers, otherwise the bill would’ve pushed seven figures”.

Dobson said she had learnt her lesson and would not be silly enough to eat food or wash her clothes from now on.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Incredible scenes as Qantas flight lands on-time, intact
Australians confused after Ardern resigns without sticking around to utterly destroy party
Fashion influencer Michael Clarke furious after Karl Stefanovic arrives at BBQ wearing same old blue suit
Qantas provides reassurance after emergency landing, saying Joyce will receive increased bonus
Australian, Union Jack flags banned from Aus Open due to link to invasions
Royal family to be melted down, turned into something more useful