Australians confused after Ardern resigns without sticking around to utterly destroy party

Australians were left scratching their heads this morning after it became clear that Jacinda Ardern will step down from the Prime Ministership without lingering like an unflushable turd for another 3-4 years to totally undermine her party and the parliamentary system.

Australian took to social media to express their surprise at the development, with many saying she was not following proper protocol.

“Hang on, isn’t that a constitutional responsibility?” one confused Australian tweeted. “Surely after five and a half years she has a responsibility to relentlessly background against her successor and destabilise the government?”

Others assumed Ardern had been misunderstood. “I mean, I know she says she wants to spend more time with her family, but surely what she actually means is she wants to spend more time running interference against her own party in an attempt to make them unelectable for the next decade. That’s the normal practice, isn’t it? Or am I missing something?”

One Australian commentator said Arden’s decision to step away from politics showed a disrespect for tradition. “After everything her country has given her, surely she has a duty to sit on the backbench for another term so she can make it all about her and take focus away from the new government. At the very least she should sit on twitter and shitpost about every decision her successor makes”.

