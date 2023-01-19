Fashion influencer Michael Clarke furious after Karl Stefanovic arrives at BBQ wearing same old blue suit

The real reason for Michael Clarke’s explosive outburst at Karl Stefanovic has been revealed, with the former cricketer – who is dating the sister of Stefanovic’s wife – claiming the Today show host’s sense of fashion is embarrassing.

“It’s a fucking fashion crime mate,” Clarke is heard shouting during the fracas at a Noosa park. “I’m here trying to build a personal brand, trying to curate a very deliberate athleisure look for my Instagram followers, and you keep turning up in the same fucking blue suit. It’s shows a massive lack of imagination mate!

“I mean, for fuck’s sake c*nt. Mix it up a little. Pair it with some white trainers at the very least. Maybe a linen shirt from Venroy once in a while. A suit and tie is very 2005. Think outside the square a bit, jesus christ”.

Clarke’s girlfriend is seen trying to intervene, saying “Give it up babe, he’s never going to change,” before the former Australian captain continues. “No I’m not going to give it up. We’re in Noosa. We’re not at a fucking funeral. He needs to know that leisurewear is very on-trend right now. You can wear a pair of shorts and dress it up with a collared shirt and it’s ok. You don’t have to wear a tie all the fucking time”.

The argument ends as Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine intervenes, telling her husband, “You do you babe,” before the two walk off. Clarke has since apologised for the incident, saying he accepts that suits can work in certain circumstances and have a place in the modern man’s wardrobe.

