Prince Harry reveals he actually dressed up as a NSW Premier at infamous party

A passage from Prince Harry’s new autobiography ‘Spare’ has shed new light on an infamous ‘Native and Colonial’ themed party in 2005, with Harry claiming he actually dressed up as future NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

The royal said he wanted to set the record straight on his costume from that night. “People at the time assumed I was dressed up as a Nazi. But I’d actually just modelled my costume on Dominic Perrottet’s outfit from his 21st two years earlier,” Harry writes. Perrottet’s 21st was in 2003.

“I thought it would be funny to go as the leader of the Australian Young Liberals. You know, given the Colonial theme and all,” Harry explains.

Harry says he now regrets wearing the offensive costume, having read up more on history. “It was in very poor taste. I can see now that dressing up as the leader of the Young Liberals is deeply offensive to a lot of people. I should never have done it”.

Headline by Chris Auld

