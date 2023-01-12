High Court overturns George Pell’s death

Millions of Australians were today devastated to learn that George Pell’s death has been annulled and he will be released back into the living immediately. The decision comes after an appeal was lodged by the Catholic Church.

The Church, known for its litigious nature, argued there was no proof Pell had actually died. “Apart from a body and a death certificate, there is no solid evidence at all. It is a classic he said/she said situation,” lawyers for the Church argued.

The High Court said it was forced to overturn the death on the technicality. “We understand this is a disappointing development for many Australians,” the Court said in a statement.

George Pell’s funeral will not be held until the appeals process is concluded.

More to come

Headline and additional reporting by Dave Graham

