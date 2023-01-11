Need to send out a lengthy, heartfelt statement praising the life of Cardinal George Pell? We spent the past 24 hours reading dozens of tributes to George Pell from conservative columnists and former Prime Ministers, and fed them into a high-tech AI bullshit filtration bot. This is what it spat out.

“Apart from enabling paedophiles, it’s very difficult to find fault with the man”

“Sure, he may have overseen a culture of sexual assault. But he was a fantastic conversationalist”

“Let’s not focus on the kids he subjected to abuse. What about all the kids he didn’t subject to abuse!”

“George Pell was a man of exemplary character. Apart from the child abuse thing”.

“The thing I’ll remember most about paedophile-enabler George Pell is his sharp wit and deep intellect”

“Too often these days, we let a frivolous misdemeanour – like a parking fine or covering up sexual assault – sully a man’s whole reputation”

“The thing you often forget about George Pell is that, before working for a child-abuse cult, he was a talented Australian Rules footballer”

“Sure, he had his faults. But who hasn’t moved a known child abuser to another parish to avoid conviction?”

