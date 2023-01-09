Outrage over push to change start-date of Australia Day culture wars

Traditionalists are outraged at a plan to change the start-date of the annual Australia Day culture wars to January 12th, saying it has always been January 10th.

Some groups argue the wars need to start as early as mid December, to give Australians more time to re-hash ridiculous debates about the importance of January 26th. But others say there is no need to mess with tradition.

“Everyone knows that the first think-piece arrives in The Australian on 9th Jan, supported by eleven outraged news segments on Sky News. I don’t see any reason to change that,” one man tweeted.

One Sydney woman said she was furious at the proposed date change. “Can’t we have any traditions in this country anymore? Getting back from Christmas holidays and launching into a tired debate about why January 26th is sacred, is part of the fabric of this country. The whole foundation of Australia’s post-Christmas news cycle depends on it. Let’s not muck around with that”.

