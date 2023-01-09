Live images of people storming Parliament House demanding Scott Morrison be re-instated as PM

Following uprisings in the US and Brazil, Australia’s Parliament House has completely unchanged its security levels, in preparation for an ambush by Scott Morrison supporters calling for his re-instatement as Prime Minister.

“We’re demanding Scott Morrison be immediately re-installed as Prime Minister!” is not a phrase we’ve ever heard shouted, so we’re pretty relaxed about the situation here,” a spokesperson for Parliament House said.

“We did have one instance late last year of a fanatical Scott Morrison supporter demanding access to the MP chambers. But that was Scott Morrison himself, so we had to let him in”.

One security worker, who did not wished to be named, said the Parliament House forecourt had been swarmed this morning with people demanding to be let in. “Nothing to do with Scott Morrison. It’s just always busy around school holidays! Plenty of eager people lined up early to go on a tour of the building”.

A demonstration by passionate Scott Morrison supporters has been organised for later this afternoon. Police say they are keeping tabs on both participants.

