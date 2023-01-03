Melbourne man Brian Rucusiol says 2023 will be the year he stops getting uptight about grammar, errors.

Rucusiol – thrityone, said he generally finds it difficult not too correct grammatical errors when he sees them but is undergoing a form of exposure therapy so he could be totally relaxed about it from now on

“People often tell me how much they like it when I correct they’re grammar. But I want to try something different this year he said.

“It absolutely infuriates me when I see a semicolon; or a comma; used incorrectly. Or when I see a long sentence that has no punctuation at all but it really doesn’t concern me at all anymore actually who am I kidding I absolutely hate it

