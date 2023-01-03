Follow The Shovel

Man resolves to be fewer pedantic about grammar this year
Man complaining about hot cross buns yet to realise he doesn’t have to buy them

Melbourne man Brian Rucusiol says 2023 will be the year he stops getting uptight about grammar, errors.

Rucusiol – thrityone, said he generally finds it difficult not too correct grammatical errors when he sees them but is undergoing a form of exposure therapy so he could be totally relaxed about it from now on

“People often tell me how much they like it when I correct they’re grammar. But I want to try something different this year he said.

“It absolutely infuriates me when I see a semicolon; or a comma; used incorrectly. Or when I see a long sentence that has no punctuation at all but it really doesn’t concern me at all anymore actually who am I kidding I absolutely hate it

