There are 8 ‘hardly used’ soccer stadiums for sale on Gumtree

A Gumtree listing from ‘Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’ is asking for offers for 8 international-grade soccer stadiums. According to the listing he the original cost was $8 billion + 6,500 lives. But he is open to offers.

UPDATE: It looks like Gumtree has taken down this ad already. They’re obviously not soccer fans.

