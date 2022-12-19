Qatar has won the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar, in a surprise result that saw the tiny Middle Eastern nation see off tournament finalists Argentina and France.

Seemingly out of the contest until the very last moments, Qatar pulled off a spectacular upset for the ages, with FIFA announcing them winners at the conclusion of the World Cup final. It is the first time a nation has won the trophy without getting past the group stages. A $4 billion payment from the Qatari Government to FIFA was described as ‘totally unrelated’.

“I have no idea how they won – they came from nowhere to win it,” said one Argentinian fan, whose team mistakenly focused their attention on the French side.

FIFA delegates responded to surprise from the footballing public, saying Qatar was clearly the best team and that the win was richly deserved. “Putting the fact that they didn’t get to the knockout stage of the tournament, Qatar was by far the best funded team on the pitch today. They deserved to win,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, before being chauffeured to a lavish celebration event.

