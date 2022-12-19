Peter Dutton condemns African gangs after soccer violence in Melbourne

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has spoken publicly for the first time about the hordes of white men invading the pitch at an A-League game in Melbourne, saying the city must deal urgently with its out-of-control African gangs.

“I saw the images at AAMI Park like everyone else, and immediately I thought about how African immigrants are wreaking havoc in the outer suburbs of Melbourne,” Dutton told journalists today.

Asked to comment further on the scenes at the A-League stadium, Dutton said people in Melbourne are too scared to go out to restaurants. “How could families in Melbourne possibly consider going to the soccer when, if they go out to dinner in the city beforehand, they risk being robbed by African gangs? It’s too dangerous.

“Just this morning I was talking to a colleague in Melbourne who was at the game, and he said he was shocked at the frequency of home invasions carried out by African gangs. It’s all anyone is talking about in Melbourne at the moment”.

