The Nation
Sydney toddler jailed for 15 months for unnecessarily stopping traffic

Hillsong finally becomes mainstream religion, after leader charged with concealing sex crimes
Qantas responds to shocking baggage handler footage by immediately increasing CEO bonus

A three-year-old Sydney boy has been sentenced to 15 months in prison, with a non-parole period of eight months, after the little shit pressed a pedestrian crossing button for a laugh.

Magistrate John Riley said the boy, Charlie Rowe, had recklessly wasted people’s time, forcing drivers to stop at the crossing for 48 seconds, even though he had no intention of crossing the road himself.

“This was a calculated action to disrupt traffic in Sydney. You have deliberately and selfishly pressed a button, knowing it would cause the traffic lights to turn red, and then looked on laughing while drivers were forced to stop. This has needlessly caused serious disruption to peak hour traffic,” Riley said.

The prosecution argued that there was an element of planning involved. “Witnesses have confirmed that, just days earlier, you arrived at childcare saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we pressed the button and made the cars stop’,” lawyers for the NSW Government said.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the sentence was pleasing to see. “He might think it’s funny, but if he wants to put our way of life at risk, then we should throw the book at him”.

