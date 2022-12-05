Qantas responds to shocking baggage handler footage by immediately increasing CEO bonus

Qantas has wasted no time acting on footage of baggage handlers slamming luggage onto a conveyor belt, increasing Alan Joyce’s salary by $1 million per annum, effective immediately.

A statement from Qantas said the company was shocked by the footage, and that an investigation into the incident had determined the only way to stamp out misconduct was to up the CEO’s remuneration. “We want to make clear that Qantas has zero tolerance for this type of behaviour. Whenever we see conduct that damages the perception of our brand, Joyce gets a mil. No exceptions”.

Joyce – who demanded the two baggage handlers be sacked – will receive an additional performance bonus for restructuring the company.

Qantas has taken the opportunity to reminded passengers of their BYO Baggage Handler™ option, launched earlier this year.

