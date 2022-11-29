Calls to dissolve National Party: “It’s just a symbolic gesture that doesn’t actually achieve anything”

Nationals leader David Littleproud has wound up the National Party, after realising the party is just another layer of bureaucracy that doesn’t make any practical difference.

Speaking to media today, Littleproud said he had consulted with the community and the message was clear. “The Nationals is nothing more than a sideshow. It doesn’t achieve anything practical, it’s just a lot of hot air and noise. So unfortunately it’s time to call it a day”.

He said he had come to learn that the whole concept of the current National Party was nothing more than an elaborate virtual-signalling exercise. “You’ve got blokes like accountant Barnaby Joyce cos-playing in cowboy hats and Matt Canavan – who grew up in Brisbane – playing dress-ups as a coal miner. The whole thing is just for show. It’s just to make people feel better about themselves. There’s nothing of substance there”.

