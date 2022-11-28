Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Melbourne named ‘World’s Most Liveable Dictatorship’

Other News

Melbourne named ‘World’s Most Liveable Dictatorship’
Scott Morrison Ministries update for 25 November 2022
Republican Party responds to gay club massacre, proposes immediate ban on gay clubs

Melbourne has maintained its position as the best place to live under a totalitarian regime, edging out North Korea’s P’yŏngyang and Equatorial Guinea’s Malaba for the top gong.

Judges said Melbourne’s mix of great food, coffee and nightlife, coupled with well-located torture chambers and a thriving arts scene, made it a desirable place for those looking to be repressed under a tyrannical regime.   

“You can duck in for a water-boarding integration on the way to work and then be at the theatre or a footy game in the evening, before returning to your cell at night. It’s got everything,” the judging panel said.

They singled out Melbourne’s laneways, cafes, cultural institutions and sporting events as evidence of the city’s thriving dictatorship. “When you have all of your freedoms taken away from you, it’s great to have a world-class restaurant and bar scene to catch up with friends and discuss what you’ve lost”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Scott Morrison Ministries update for 25 November 2022
Republican Party responds to gay club massacre, proposes immediate ban on gay clubs
Pauline Hanson condemns use of term ‘Black Friday’, saying ‘all Fridays matter’
Ruthless Dictator Dan wins yet another democratic election
Decision to award World Cup to desert nation with no football stadiums may have been rigged: reports
Amazon to replace Neighbours cast with robots, in order to increase efficiencies