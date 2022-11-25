Republican Party responds to gay club massacre, proposes immediate ban on gay clubs

Republican leaders say the recent shooting in Colorado was a tragedy that never should have happened and have called for new laws to make it harder for citizens to open gay nightclubs.

Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said it was simply too easy to open a gay nightclub these days. “There are no background checks, there’s no need for a licence – in some states you can simply walk into a bar, put up a rainbow flag and call it a gay friendly space. It’s terrifyingly simple.

“If we want these shootings to end, we need to ban the key components that make them possible – gay people in a nightclub”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY