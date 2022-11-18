Follow The Shovel

Army of taxpayer-funded electoral officers to help spread Victorian Labor’s ‘strong-on-integrity message’

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the upcoming state election will be fought on the issue of integrity, and has engaged an army of electoral offices to promote Labor’s strength in the area. 

“We want to spread the word about integrity. Which is why, in every electorate in the state you can expect to hear our integrity message, via the help of our team of taxpayer-funded officers dressed up as Labor volunteers,” Andrews said. 

“Integrity comes naturally to everything we do,” the talking points read out by the officers will say.  

Pushed for further detail, Andrews said, “When it comes to integrity, we can’t be questioned”.

