Amazon to replace Neighbours cast with robots, in order to increase efficiencies

Amazon has agreed to revive the much-loved Aussie soap Neighbours, saying it can shave at least 3-4 minutes off every episode and save thousands in wages by replacing human actors with automated robots.

Announcing the new format today, a spokesperson for Prime – Amazon’s streaming service – said robots were easier to work with, didn’t get tired, and most notably, didn’t required bathroom breaks. “We heard that the Neighbours actors were expecting to be able to go to the toilet and that was a deal-breaker for us. Plus, actors take a long time to deliver their lines. We know that customers want their TV shows delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible. We believe with time we can get each episode down to three minutes, maybe two”.

The new show will include storylines such as ‘The six benefits of becoming an Amazon Prime member!’, ‘Amazon’s Black Friday super sale!’ and ‘How unions ruin everything’.

It is believed Amazon bought the rights to the program after Jeff Bezos confused the long-runing soap for a reputation-washing charity.

More on this story as press releases are rolled out as news.

Headline by Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff

