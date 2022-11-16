Jeff Bezos shocked to learn millions of others also giving away money to society by ‘paying tax’

Just days after proudly announcing he would be giving away his wealth for the benefit of society, the world’s fourth richest man Jeff Bezos was astonished to learn that millions of other people are already contributing their money to worthy causes via an age-old mechanism known as ‘the taxation system’.

“I’d never heard of this. None of my friends had heard of it either,” a shocked Bezos said. “I was planning to set up an entirely new division in my company just to facilitate the process of giving away a percentage of my wealth to fund things like healthcare and infrastructure, and to ensure that people don’t go hungry. So imagine my surprise when someone told me I could do that just by filling in an IRS form! It’s extraordinary!”

The Amazon founder said he had assumed that only he a Bill Gates gave money to society. “But apparently millions, maybe even billions of people do this every year. Every year! Even people who earn less than a million a month are doing this I’m told. Even the people who work in my warehouses!

“And here’s the weirdest thing – when they do give money through this taxation thing, they don’t even feel the need to organise an international media conference to announce it”.

