Business
Jeff Bezos says decision to give away majority of wealth was inspired by Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos says decision to give away majority of wealth was inspired by Elon Musk
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says the announcement that he would give away most of his money was inspired by fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who has shed at least $20 billion of his personal wealth in the last two weeks alone.

“You look at what Elon’s doing over at Twitter, literally giving his wealth away when absolutely no-one asked him to, and you think, there’s a role model for everyone,” Bezos said.

“I mean, I gave away $100 million to Dolly Parton’s charities yesterday, but Elon has probably dropped triple that just this morning at Twitter. That’s how committed he is to offloading his wealth”.

Bezos, who is worth an estimated $125 billion, said he was unaware of an age-old method of offloading excess money, known as ‘paying tax’.

