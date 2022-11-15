Patriot_381449422 relieved he can finally be himself on Twitter

Twitter user @Patriot_381449422 has welcomed the changes implemented by new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, with the Russian bot saying he was looking forward to finally being able to exercise his freedom of speech on the site.

In a reply to a tweet by Elon Musk, @Patriot_381449422 tweeted, “Great job Elon Musk. You have excellent opinions. Looking forward to seeing your continued success on this site”.

Another Twitter user, @Glenn43257, also said he supported the changes made by Musk, tweeting, “Great job Elon Musk. You have excellent opinions. Looking forward to seeing your continued success on this site”.

Others also expressed their support for the new-look Twitter, with new user @Bryce89330255 using his first tweet to say, “Great job Elon Musk. You have excellent opinions. Looking forward to seeing your continued success on this site”.

