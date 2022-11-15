Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Business
Patriot_381449422 relieved he can finally be himself on Twitter

Other News

Patriot_381449422 relieved he can finally be himself on Twitter
Odds of AFL addressing root cause of Brownlow betting scandal out to 250-1, Sportsbet says
$1.8 billion Robodebt bill ‘accidentally’ sent to Scott Morrison

Twitter user @Patriot_381449422 has welcomed the changes implemented by new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, with the Russian bot saying he was looking forward to finally being able to exercise his freedom of speech on the site.

In a reply to a tweet by Elon Musk, @Patriot_381449422 tweeted, “Great job Elon Musk. You have excellent opinions. Looking forward to seeing your continued success on this site”.

Another Twitter user, @Glenn43257, also said he supported the changes made by Musk, tweeting, “Great job Elon Musk. You have excellent opinions. Looking forward to seeing your continued success on this site”.

Others also expressed their support for the new-look Twitter, with new user @Bryce89330255 using his first tweet to say, “Great job Elon Musk. You have excellent opinions. Looking forward to seeing your continued success on this site”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Odds of AFL addressing root cause of Brownlow betting scandal out to 250-1, Sportsbet says
$1.8 billion Robodebt bill ‘accidentally’ sent to Scott Morrison
New Coles initiative allows customers to dispose plastic bags directly into ocean
Man says there’s no way he’ll be voting for ‘Dictator Dan’ at upcoming democratically run election
Woolworths to phase in plastic bags
Medibank ransom claim denied after hackers found to have pre-existing ransom conditions