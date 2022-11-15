Odds of AFL addressing root cause of Brownlow betting scandal out to 250-1, Sportsbet says

In new markets released this morning, betting company Sportsbet is offering odds of $250 that the AFL will address the underlying gambling culture it has helped create and acknowledge its role in facilitating the Brownlow Medal betting scandal. Official AFL betting partner BetEasy is offering $220, while TAB and PointsBet are each offering $235.

Bet365 announced a same-game multi of $320, which pairs an acknowledgement of the role of gambling sponsorship with a plan to do anything about it, in the same bet.

In a special offer, Sportsbet said if the AFL gets halfway to making the connection between betting ads during games and the associated gambling culture, but then loses its train of thought, you’ll get your money back.

In a statement to media today, outgoing AFL chief Gil McLachlan said the AFL takes gambling very seriously. “Just look at any AFL website, broadcast, player guernsey, event or live match and you’ll see how seriously we take it”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY