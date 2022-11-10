Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
$1.8 billion Robodebt bill ‘accidentally’ sent to Scott Morrison

Other News

$1.8 billion Robodebt bill ‘accidentally’ sent to Scott Morrison
New Coles initiative allows customers to dispose plastic bags directly into ocean
Man says there’s no way he’ll be voting for ‘Dictator Dan’ at upcoming democratically run election

A letter asking for a payment of $1.8 billion to cover the compensation costs of Robodebt victims has accidentally been sent to former PM Scott Morrison. Despite the ‘administration’ error, he will still need to pay the bill.

In a statement today, a spokesperson from the Government refused to apologise to Morrison, saying the debt notices were automatically generated based on a complex mathematical algorithm that was out of their hands. “This has got nothing to do with us. The machine works out where to send these letters, and once they’re sent we can’t retract them. Payment will be required within 60 days, or further fines will apply”.

To avoid the payment, the onus will be on Morrison to prove that he is not responsible for the bill, which experts say will not be possible.   

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

New Coles initiative allows customers to dispose plastic bags directly into ocean
Man says there’s no way he’ll be voting for ‘Dictator Dan’ at upcoming democratically run election
Woolworths to phase in plastic bags
Medibank ransom claim denied after hackers found to have pre-existing ransom conditions
Matthew Guy pledges $4.5M to upgrade “appalling state of fences in Hawthorn”
Twitter’s misinformation team murdered by Elon Musk