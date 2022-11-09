Matthew Guy pledges $4.5M to upgrade “appalling state of fences in Hawthorn”

Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy Leader claims basic infrastructure has been left to crumble under Dan Andrews, and has pledged to address the shocking condition of Hawthorn’s fences, some of which have been in a state of disrepair since Saturday 30 October 2021, approximately 11:05pm.

“There’s one fence that apparently has not been touched since some drunk – Tim I think his name was – got into his car at over twice the legal limit and ploughed it into a fence,” Guy said.

“It’s hard to think of a more obvious symbol of the negligence of the Andrews Government than a fence that was crashed into by a member of my party”.

