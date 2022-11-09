Man says there’s no way he’ll be voting for ‘Dictator Dan’ at upcoming democratically run election

Victorian man Johnno Wilson says the only option left to stop the brutal totalitarian regime in Victoria is to put them last on ballot papers at this month’s open, democratically run state election.

Claiming people like him were being silenced, Wilson told a commercial TV station that Victoria’s Premier was a dictator that must be voted out. “This is a fascist state. Remember to number ever box!” Wilson said, providing a list of independently run and monitored polling booths where people could vote later this month.

He likened Victoria to Stalinist Russia or Communist China. “Like us, people there know what it’s like to have to wait four years to have a chance to get rid of their leaders”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY