Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Voldemort dresses up as Peter Dutton for Halloween

Other News

Voldemort dresses up as Peter Dutton for Halloween
Kid to scare shit out of everyone this Halloween by dressing up as an energy bill
Elon Musk surprised to find that 20% of all Twitter accounts belong to his children

The Dark Lord and supreme leader of the Death Eaters, Voldemort, has terrified his friends and neighbours this Halloween by dressing up as the Australian Opposition Leader.

The Harry Potter villain achieved the look by swapping his black cape for a black suit and tie. He did not need to wear a mask. Neighbours say he totally nailed the look, with many believing he was the real thing.

Voldemort says he plans to go door to door demanding treats, threatening those who don’t comply with deportation to a small island for an unspecified amount of time.

“I’ve practiced on a few people already and they got so repulsed I had to reveal to them that it was only Voldemort, just to get them to relax”.

Many people refer to the chilling character as ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’. Although those close to him just call him Peter.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Kid to scare shit out of everyone this Halloween by dressing up as an energy bill
Elon Musk surprised to find that 20% of all Twitter accounts belong to his children
This kid is dressing up as a coal industry lobbyist this Halloween in the hope of scoring $4 billion in handouts
Tories tout Liz Truss as possible replacement for Rishi Sunak, after early cracks emerge
Boris Johnson pulls out early, for first time ever
Sport shouldn’t be used to push a message, says billionaire who uses sport to push a message