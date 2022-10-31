Voldemort dresses up as Peter Dutton for Halloween

The Dark Lord and supreme leader of the Death Eaters, Voldemort, has terrified his friends and neighbours this Halloween by dressing up as the Australian Opposition Leader.

The Harry Potter villain achieved the look by swapping his black cape for a black suit and tie. He did not need to wear a mask. Neighbours say he totally nailed the look, with many believing he was the real thing.

Voldemort says he plans to go door to door demanding treats, threatening those who don’t comply with deportation to a small island for an unspecified amount of time.

“I’ve practiced on a few people already and they got so repulsed I had to reveal to them that it was only Voldemort, just to get them to relax”.

Many people refer to the chilling character as ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’. Although those close to him just call him Peter.

